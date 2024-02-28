SC to deliver judgment on February 29 on automatic vacation of stay

New Delhi: The Supreme Court would on Thursday pronounce its decision on a plea for reconsideration of its 2018 judgment, which ordered for automatic vacation of stay in all civil and criminal matters after a period of six months.

In the 2018 judgment, the court had held that the stay granted by a lower court or high court in civil and criminal cases will automatically expire after six months unless extended specifically.

A Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Abhay S Oka, J B Pardiwala, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra had on December 13, 2023, reserved its judgment in the petitions filed by the High Court Bar Association Allahabad and others.

During the hearing, the bench had noted two problems arising from the automatic vacation of stay orders.