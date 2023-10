The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will take up the matter of caste census in Bihar on October 6 after the petitioner's lawyer mentioned before the apex court that the Bihar Government had published caste survey data, reported news agency ANI.

Bihar government on Monday released findings of the caste survey that put OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) at a whopping 63.13 per cent of the state's population of 13.07 crore and the upper castes at 15.52 per cent.

More to follow....