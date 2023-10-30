SC to hear plea challenging HC order in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute on November 10

While hearing the matter in July, the apex court had said, 'On hearing counsel for parties, we consider it appropriate that the registrar of the high court should forward to us as to what are the suits which are sought to be consolidated by the impugned order as there appears to be a little generality to the directions issued.' In Mathura, Bal Krishna through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others had filed a suit in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III) for shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, which they claim was constructed on a part of the 13.37 acre land of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.