SC to hear plea of Centre against Bombay HC order quashing award granted to GMR for Nagpur airport

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear in detail the curative plea of the Centre and the Airport Authority of India against its judgement that had paved the way for the GMR Airports to upgrade and operate Nagpur's Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

A special four-judge bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and JK Maheshwari took note of the submissions of the Centre and the AAI that they were not heard during the earlier proceedings.

The Bombay High Court, on August 18, 2021, had quashed a March 2020 communication issued by MIHAN India Ltd (Multimodal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur), a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company and the AAI, cancelling an award granted to GMR Airports for upgradation and operation of the Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, calling it 'arbitrary and unfair'.

The appeal against the high court judgment was dismissed by the top court in 2022.