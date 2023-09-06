SC upholds HC verdict restoring service of BSF constable accused of taking female doctor's pictures

"In light of the discussion above and also taking into account that the minutes of the proceedings recording the plea of guilty did not bear the signature of the original petitioner (constable), in our considered view, the high court was justified in finding the dismissal of the original petitioner on the basis of the plea of guilty unwarranted and liable to be set aside in exercise of powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India," the bench said in its verdict delivered on Tuesday.