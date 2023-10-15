Seeing Chandrayaan-3 craft development, US experts wanted India to share space technology with them: ISRO Chief

“Our country is a very powerful nation. You understand that? Our knowledge and intelligence level in the country is one of the best in the world," the ISRO chief said, explaining, "In Chandrayaan-3, when we designed and developed the spacecraft, we invited experts from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA-JPL, who does all the rockets and most difficult mission."

He continued: “About 5-6 people from NASA-JPL came (to ISRO headquarters) and we explained to them about Chandrayaan-3. That was before the soft landing took place (on August 23). We explained how we designed it and how our engineers made it...and how we are going to land on the Moon’s surface, and they just said, 'no comments. everything is going to be good'."

JPL is a research and development laboratory funded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and managed by California Institute of Technology (CALTECH) in the United States of America.