Seema Haider, husband Sachin celebrate their first Karwa Chauth

Pakistani national Seema Haider recently celebrated her first 'Karwa Chauth' with her Indian husband Sachin.
Haider, who entered India illegally via Nepal earlier this year, claimed that she has converted her religion, and now follows Hinduism and changed her children's names too.
She hails from Sindh province in Pakistan and came to India illegally in May to be with her partner Sachin Meena in Greater Noida.
Seema Haider's videos keep making rounds on social media platforms, many having a keen of interest in knowing about her life.
Videos of her following the rituals and embracing the Hindu festivity has gone viral on social media platforms X.
Seema and Sachin got to know each other in 2019, when they started chat in the private chatroom of online game PUBG, later they started talking through WhatsApp texts and as their friendship grew into love, they decided to marry.
In May this year, Seema went to Nepal from Pakistan, on a 15-day tourist visa and then the couple got married at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal.
Seema is a mother of four, and she entered India from Roopandehi-Khunwa border of Siddharthnagar with them. She then travelled to Greater Noida to live with Sachin.