Seized money has 'nothing to do with Congress', says Dhiraj Sahu on I-T raids

Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu on Friday gave his first statement on the seizure of over Rs 350 crore of cash from a Odisha-based distillery firm owned by his family.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sahu said, "What is happening today makes me sad. I can admit that the money that has been recovered belongs to my firm...The cash that has been recovered is related to my liquor firms, it is the proceedings from the sale of liquor."

"This money has nothing to do with Congress or any other political party as is being said...The money is not all mine, it belongs to my family and other related firms," the MP clarified, adding that he would give an "account" for everything.