Randhir Jaiswal succeeds Arindam Bagchi as new MEA spokesperson

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday assumed charge as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) succeeding Arindam Bagchi.

Bagchi has been appointed India's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations in Geneva.

Jaiswal, a 1998 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was serving as India's consul general in New York in his previous posting.

In his over two decades of service, Jaiswal served in Cuba, South Africa, Portugal and at India's permanent mission to the UN in New York.

He also served as a joint secretary at the MEA's headquarters in New Delhi looking after India's relations with countries in western Europe.