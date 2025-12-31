Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Shah meets BJP public representatives in Kolkata, invites 'backbencher' Dilip Ghosh for talks

The current state president of the party, Samik Bhattacharya, and the state's leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, were also among the leaders present.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 09:58 IST
India News\West Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us