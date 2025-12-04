<p>New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> on Thursday said there are huge opportunities to expand bilateral trade between India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> and work towards making it more balanced.</p><p>He said sectors that hold potential to boost exports from India to Russia include consumer goods, food products, automobiles, tractors, heavy commercial vehicles, electronics like smartphones, industrial components, and textiles.</p><p>Bilateral trade is reaching USD 70 billion "but we cannot rest, we need to grow, we need to balance that," Goyal said here India-Russia Business Forum meeting, organised by industry chamber FICCI.</p>.Russian President Vladimir Putin begins two-day India visit on December 4; PM Modi to host private dinner.<p>India's exports to Russia stood at USD 4.9 billion in 2024-25, while imports were USD 63.8 billion in the last fiscal year, leaving a trade deficit of about USD 59 billion.</p><p>The two sides have fixed a target of USD 100 billion bilateral trade by 2030.</p><p>He also said India can offer huge in services sector also to Russia.</p><p>Speaking at the meet, Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation, said India's share in Russia's imports is less than 2 per cent and it needs to be increased.</p><p>There is a need to increase this for a more balanced trade, Oreshkin said.</p><p>He added that in six major areas India can increase the supplies and that include agriculture, pharma, telecom equipment, industrial components, and human resources.</p><p>Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal emphasised on the need to simplify processes so that Indian businesses can increase exports to Russia.</p>