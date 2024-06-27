'Sharpening communal assaults by BJP after poll setback': CPI(M) condemns spate of attacks against Muslims

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Thursday strongly condemned the spate of attacks against Muslims in various parts of the country in the period since the election results were announced.

"Such sharpening of communal assaults following the setbacks suffered by the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections highlight the fact that the BJP and the Hindutva communal forces will intensify their attempts at polarisation with a renewed vengeance," the party Polit Bureau said in a statement.

The CPI(M) asked all its units to remain vigilant against "unscrupulous manoeuvres" by the BJP and other communal outfits. Party units throughout the country should organise protest actions immediately against the vicious attempts at vitiating the atmosphere and seeking to divert the attention of the people, it said.