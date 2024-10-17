Home
'She has become old': UP minister faces Congress ire for remarks against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The minister said in a post on X, 'Ultimately the girl could not fight and ran away to a place where she did not have to fight. She has become old.' Singh, who is a BJP MLC, did not name anyone but used the hashtag 'WayanadLoksabhabyeelection' with his post.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 21:02 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 21:02 IST
