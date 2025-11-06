Menu
Ahmedabad set to host 2026 T20 World Cup final, five venues shortlisted

It is learnt that the ICC will announce the full schedule of the February-March tournament next week. It is expected to begin on February 7 with the final likely to be held on March 8.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 12:45 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 12:45 IST
