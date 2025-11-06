<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bcci">BCCI</a> has shortlisted Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai as the venues for next year's T20 World Cup with the final to be played in Ahmedabad.</p>.<p>The 2023 ODI World Cup final, between India and Australia, was also conducted in Ahmedabad, home to the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of over one lakh.</p>.<p>That edition of the marquee competition was held across 10 venues in total.</p>.<p>It is learnt that the ICC will announce the full schedule of the February-March tournament next week. It is expected to begin on February 7 with the final likely to be held on March 8.</p>.<p>The event will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka which will act as a neutral venue for Pakistan as per an agreed arrangement with India.</p>.Ahmedabad recommended as 2030 Commonwealth Games host, final decision on Nov 26.<p>Three venues in Sri Lanka will host the games, including Kandy and Colombo. The third venue is not locked in yet.</p>.<p>India will go into the home World Cup as defending champions, having won the previous edition in Barbados in June last year.</p>.<p>The five chosen venues in India are Tier 1 cities and are expected to draw in packed crowds.</p>.<p>If Pakistan reach the final, the summit clash will be played in Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>Irrespective of the host nation, India and Pakistan will play all their games at a neutral venue till 2027, as per the agreement reached by the ICC, BCCI and the PCB. </p>