<p>New Delhi: Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar on Monday described sheep and goats as the "ATM of the poor" and called for harnessing their untapped potential through robust research-driven interventions.</p>.<p>Addressing a symposium at ICAR-CSWRI in Rajasthan, Gangwar underscored the importance of these animals in rural livelihoods and stressed the need to strengthen the sector through research that reaches farmers directly.</p>.<p>He emphasised developing integrated value chains in the sheep sector, similar to those in dairy, according to an official statement.</p>.<p>On disease control, he said states must strengthen veterinary services, with the Centre supporting them through PPR vaccination programmes.</p>.<p>The secretary highlighted the need to enhance productivity in meat and wool and develop high-performing breeds, particularly in view of declining wool demand due to synthetic alternatives.</p>.<p>Dr Muthukumarasamy B, Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), said the department is giving special emphasis to sheep breed improvement programmes under the National Livestock Mission (NLM).</p>.<p>Praveen Malik, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, emphasised the need to recognise resources and frame policies accordingly.</p>