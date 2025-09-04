Menu
Shikhar Dhawan appears before ED in illegal betting app case

The agency recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation linked to an "illegal" betting app named 1xBet, the sources said.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 08:20 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 07:33 IST
