Ship repair cluster to come up in Kerala

Drydocks World, a DP World company, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed an Agreement of Heads of Terms to evaluate and develop India’s first ship repair cluster.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 17:08 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 17:08 IST
