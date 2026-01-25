Menu
Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra

In June last year, Shukla became the second Indian to have gone to space and the first one to set foot on the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 15:54 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 15:54 IST
