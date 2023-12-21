JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pannun assassination plot: India gets consular access to accused Nikhil Gupta

Gupta, has been detained in a Czech prison following charges by the US relating to a foiled assassination attempt on a Sikh extremist.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 12:33 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: India received consular access on at least three occasions to Nikhil Gupta, who is detained in a Czech prison following charges by the US relating to a foiled assassination attempt on a Sikh extremist.

We received consular access to him at least on three occasions, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The US federal prosecutors have charged that Gupta was working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

India has already constituted a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 December 2023, 12:33 IST)
India NewsUnited StatesKhalistanKhalistan MovementCzech RepublicArindam BagchiSikhMEAExtremistConsular access

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT