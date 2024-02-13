EC team visits Sikkim, reviews preparedness for LS, Assembly polls

Gangtok: An Election Commission of India team headed by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma visited Sikkim and held meeting with state government officers to review the preparedness for Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls to be held later this year, an official said on Tuesday.

The EC team held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Special DGP, Chief Electoral Officer, State Police Nodal Officer, Home Secretary and other senior officials.

In the meeting, the overall preparedness of the state for the conduct of general elections was discussed in detail, he said.