Former speaker of Sikkim assembly assaulted, CM condemns attack

Gangtok: Former speaker of Sikkim assembly and senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader KN Rai and party spokesperson SK Timshina were assaulted by unidentified men in Namchi district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Rai and Timshina were assaulted at Mazi Gaon, Melli, around 2.30 pm. Rai sustained facial injuries in the incident, they added.

Soon after the incident, his party, the SDF, strongly condemned the attack and labelled it as a heinous crime and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.