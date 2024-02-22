Heavy snowfall in North and East Sikkim trigger blockage of several strategic roads

Gangtok: Several strategically important roads in North and East Sikkim are blocked due to heavy snowfall, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) said in a statement on Thursday.

Strategically important roads along Lachung and Lachen axis and the national highway to Nathu La and Tamze have experienced exceptionally heavy snowfall causing disruption of socio-economic activities and posing a challenge to all road users.

"Due to disturbance from western Himalayan region, the weather in Sikkim has taken a swift turn because of which Northern and Eastern part of Sikkim is experiencing heavy snowfall," it said.