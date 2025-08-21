<p>Lucknow: In a shocking incident, an ex-village Pradhan allegedly strangled to death his lover and chopped her body into several pieces before dumping them in a well and river in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.</p><p>The accused, identified as Sanjay Patel, and another person were arrested in this connection. The police are on the lookout for the third accused.</p><p>Police said that they had found the beheaded body of a woman near Kishorpura village in the district a few days back. They later recovered human body parts from a well and Lakheri river.</p>.Married in March, tortured by July: Woman says husband starved her, forced gym to get ‘Nora Fatehi figure’. <p>During investigations, the cops found that Sanjay Patel, who was already married and had children, had been having an affair with the victim for the past few years and that he killed her after she insisted on marrying him.</p><p>Patel, with the help of his nephew Sandeep and a friend Deepak, first strangled the victim to death and then chopped her body into seven pieces before dumping them in a well and the river in a bid to hide her identity.</p><p>The victim was also married and had two children, but she had separated from her husband and had been living with her parents for the past few years.</p><p>Police said that a search was launched to nab Deepak and a cash reward of Rs 25 thousand was declared on him. </p>