Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ex-Uttar Pradesh village Pradhan kills lover, chops body into pieces

Police said that they had found the beheaded body of a woman near Kishorpura village in the district a few days back. They later recovered human body parts from a well and Lakheri river.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 08:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 08:29 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us