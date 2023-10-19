Indian Air Force rescues 2,000 people from flood-affected regions in Sikkim

With 262 sorties, facilitating relief efforts of the Sikkim government, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued around 2,000 people from the disaster-stricken areas, following the flash floods.
Working continuously, extending humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected region in the state, IAF has utilised a fleet of helicopters, namely, Cheetah, Chinook, Mi-17 1V, and Mi-17 V5. “The IAF has executed a remarkable 262 sorties to bolster the state government's relief endeavours,” an official note mentioned.
As per the update (last received), 2,002 civilians have been rescued. They have been relocated from the stricken regions to secure places. Relief material – 132,805 kg – has been transported, extending support to the affected people.
Besides, IAF facilitated movement of relief workers, and of Indian Army personnel. “A total of 259 relief workers and 179 personnel from the Indian Army have been ferried, enhancing the operational efficiency and reach of the relief efforts,” the note added. “The synergy between the IAF and the state government reflects a coordinated approach in alleviating the plight of those affected by the disaster.”