Indian Air Force rescues 2,000 people from flood-affected regions in Sikkim

With 262 sorties, facilitating relief efforts of the Sikkim government, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued around 2,000 people from the disaster-stricken areas, following the flash floods.

Working continuously, extending humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected region in the state, IAF has utilised a fleet of helicopters, namely, Cheetah, Chinook, Mi-17 1V, and Mi-17 V5. “The IAF has executed a remarkable 262 sorties to bolster the state government's relief endeavours,” an official note mentioned.