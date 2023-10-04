23 army personnel missing after flash flood in Sikkim

Twenty Army personnel are missing in North Sikkim following a flash flood caused by a lake burst in the Chungthang area in North Sikkim.

Due to a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River in Lachen valley, defence sources said.

The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in the water level up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected and 23 personnel have been reported missing, sources said.

A few vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway.

Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details.

Officials at India Meteorological Department said a lake in North Sikkim bursted a few hours ago causing concern in the catchment of River Teesta.

Low lying areas such as Gazoldoba, Domohani, Mekhaliganj,Ghish and areas in Bangladesh may be affected.

With the water levels rising constantly, the officials asked everyone to be on alert.