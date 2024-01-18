Since switching sides, you've adopted Modi govt's 'uncaring attitude' to public, says Tharoor to Scindia

Responding to Scindia's argument that the crane was being used for the construction of another critical infrastructure project - the Dwarka Expressway, Tharoor said, "Ah, your Ministry finally noticed the crane's 'impact on the runway'! Why did your Govt wait almost 2 weeks to take a decision on the crane that was obstructing the runway? The crane's violation of SOPs was flagged on 5th January, but no action was taken or announced until you tweeted this decision on 17th January!"