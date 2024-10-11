Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Singapore PM pays homage Ratan Tata, calls him true friend of his country

In a post on Facebook and other social media platforms, Wong on Thursday said Ratan Tata had a long association with Singapore.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 04:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 04:45 IST
India NewsWorld newsSingaporeRatan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us