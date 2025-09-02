<p>Singapore: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will pay a three-day official visit to India from Tuesday, reaffirming the commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, his office announced here.</p>.<p>Wong’s introductory visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.</p>.India needs strong pool of international mediators: Singapore International Mediation Centre.<p>The visit also reaffirms Singapore and India’s mutual commitment to enhance ties, it said.</p>.<p>In New Delhi, Prime Minister Wong will call on President Droupadi Murmu and meet Prime Minister Modi, who will host a banquet lunch for the Singaporean leader.</p>.<p>Wong, also the Finance Minister of the city-state, will meet several leaders, including Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the statement said.</p>.<p>He will also visit the Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.</p>.<p>PM Wong will also meet overseas Singaporeans in New Delhi at a reception to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Singapore-India diplomatic relations and Singapore’s 60th year of independence (SG60).</p>.<p>He will also engage a group of Indian business leaders in a closed-door roundtable.</p>