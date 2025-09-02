Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Singapore PM Wong to make three-day visit to India from Tuesday

Wong’s introductory visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 06:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 06:48 IST
India NewsSingapore

Follow us on :

Follow Us