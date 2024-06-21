SKM condemns prosecution sanction of Arundhati Roy, Showkat Hussain under UAPA

"While Roy is being charged of making a 'separatist speech' regarding Kashmir, no such statement is available for Hussain. Further, in the last 14 years, there has been no incident of violence that can be traced to the alleged speech," the statement said. Backing Roy, the SKM said, "A careful examination of the speech given by Roy shows that she had shown the lack of democracy existing in different parts of India, including Kashmir, Northeast and Central India. In her talk, she urged people to be on the side of justice, justice for even the weakest sections of society." "Thus, it was more of a call for establishing a true democracy where people need not live under threat," it said.