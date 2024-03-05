India Political Updates: Smriti Irani says PM being 'Pradhan Sevak', worked for family 'India'

On PM Narendra Modi's 'My country is my family' remark, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Even our priority is the people of our country. We are raising their voice against inflation, unemployment, economic instabilities, and polarisation. If 140 crore Indians are his family, why has he broken their trust, why has he done injustice to them?"

He took a jibe at PM Modi saying that past ten years have been 'anyaay kaal' for his own family and his personality and way of working is 'unjust'.

"He sits there just for marketing, and rebranding, and is a self-proclaimed Vishwaguru. We respect the post of the Prime Minister but if a person demands respect, he needs to behave respectably," he said. (ANI)