India Political Updates: Smriti Irani says PM being 'Pradhan Sevak', worked for family 'India'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Credit: PTI File Photo
On PM Narendra Modi's 'My country is my family' remark, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Even our priority is the people of our country. We are raising their voice against inflation, unemployment, economic instabilities, and polarisation. If 140 crore Indians are his family, why has he broken their trust, why has he done injustice to them?"
He took a jibe at PM Modi saying that past ten years have been 'anyaay kaal' for his own family and his personality and way of working is 'unjust'.
"He sits there just for marketing, and rebranding, and is a self-proclaimed Vishwaguru. We respect the post of the Prime Minister but if a person demands respect, he needs to behave respectably," he said. (ANI)
Jaivardhan Singh, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and son of Digvijaya Singh said, "Why was he (Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia) not successful from Guna constituency last time? This is because he is not a resident...Dr KP Yadav was a resident and so he was successful...But we see the ticket has been given to Scindia ji once again."
Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Credit: PTI Photo
"By being 'Pradhan Sevak', he (PM Modi) worked for the family 'India'...The fodder thief of I.N.D.I.A bloc said that he has no family, I want to tell him that, we are 'Modi's parivaar', these youths are 'Modi's parivaar'...nobody will be able to touch even a hair of that person whose family are 140 crore people of India," said Smriti Irani.