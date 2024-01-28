Snollygoster: Shashi Tharoor's 'Word of the Day' jibe as Nitish jumps ship again

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has taken a jibe at JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar after the latter decided to switch sides and join the BJP-led NDA after he himself had gone meeting Opposition parties to form a coalition that could take on the ruling saffron party at the Centre.

Tharoor shared one of his posts on X from 2017, where he had chosen the word 'Snollygoster' as the word of the day. The post was made when Nitish had switched sides to the BJP in 2017.

Tharoor in his tweet had defined the word as "a shrewd, unprincipled politician" while adding that it was most recently used on '26/7/17' in an apparent dig at Nitish switching sides.

Today the former union minister said, "<Sigh!> Didn’t realise it would be the Word of Another Day too !"