Social justice top priority, says President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected.
In her address to the nation on the eve of 78th Independence Day, Murmu highlighted the steady progress of political democracy in India, asserting that it reflects advancements towards social democracy.
She noted that the nation thrives on its diversity and plurality, moving forward as a cohesive entity.
"Social justice is a top priority for the Narendra Modi government, which has initiated unprecedented measures for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other marginalised communities," the President said.
Quoting B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, she said that "political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy", and added that steady progress of political democracy testifies to the progress made towards the consolidation of social democracy.
"The spirit of inclusion pervades every aspect of our social life. We move together as a cohesive nation with our diversity and plurality. Affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion. I firmly believe that in a vast country like ours, tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected."
Appreciating the several government initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalised groups, the President acknowledged that while women in Indian society are seen as equals, traditional prejudices persist.
With increased transparency in the banking and financial sector, she expressed optimism about the prospects for economic growth. The groundwork has been laid for a new era of economic reforms aimed at elevating India to the status of a developed nation. She also highlighted India's economic trajectory and said the country has emerged as "the fastest-growing major economy, boasting an average annual GDP growth rate of 8% between 2021 and 2024", she said.
Praising farmers and their contributions to the country's agricultural self-reliance, President Murmu said: "They have contributed immensely to making India self-reliant in agriculture and feeding our people."
The President also acknowledged the observance of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day), reflecting on the human tragedy of Partition, which resulted in immense suffering and loss of life.
Cultivating young minds and creating a new mindset that takes the best of traditions and contemporary knowledge is priority, and the new National Education Policy (NEP) has already started showing results in this regard, she said.
