Society needs to change dialogue at home to get rid of skin colour bias: Chhattisgarh HC

The bench, comprising Justices Goutam Bhaduri and Deepak Kumar Tiwari, said, "Evaluating the evidence, facts on the preponderance of probability and the allegations of husband and counter- allegations of wife, the reasons assigned by the wife appears to be more logical. The wife without hesitation has come up with a plea that the husband wanted to desert her on the ground that she has black colour skin."

In the judgement, the HC referred to a study on skin-colour preference to decide the suitability of a person as a potential partner.