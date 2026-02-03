Menu
Sonam Wangchuk detained for instigating people in border area: Centre to Supreme Court

Contending that Wangchuk has been given fair treatment, Mehta said all the provisions of the NSA have been scrupulously complied with.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 13:23 IST
