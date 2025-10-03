<p>New Delhi: Activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sonam%20Wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk’s</a> wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging her husband's detention under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=National%20Security%20Act">National Security Act</a> (NSA).</p>.<p>Angmo has filed a habeas corpus petition on Thursday under Article 32 of the Constitution, questioning her husband's arrest as illegal.</p>.FIR lodged over circulation of Ladakh DGP's deepfake video claiming Sonam Wangchuk arrested on defence minister's orders.<p>The activist was arrested on September 26 in the wake of the protests, which erupted in Ladakh over the demand for statehood for the region. The violence resulted in the deaths of four people.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court is presently on vacation due to the Dussehra break. The courts are scheduled to reopen on October 6.</p>.<p>In her petition, she questioned the slapping of the NSA against her husband as she claimed that his "arrest was illegal and a violation of rules."</p>.<p>She stated that there was no contact with her husband following his arrest.</p>