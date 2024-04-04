After 25 years in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi pads up for Rajya Sabha innings

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi on Thursday padded up for a new innings in her Parliamentary career as she took took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, after being a member of Lok Sabha for the past 25 years.

Her entry into Rajya Sabha also came two days after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh retired from the Upper House after 33 years.

Sonia, who has been representing Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency since 1999, was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. She is occupying the seat vacated by Singh, who decided against re-contesting owing to his health.

Also the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia chose to exit electoral politics at the age of 76 and there is intense speculation about who will succeed her as Congress candidate in the Gandhi family borough.