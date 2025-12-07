Sonia joins Congress meeting on Karnataka rumblings for first time

<p>The Congress top leadership on Saturday held deliberations on the leadership tussle in Karnataka with Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi joining the discussions for the first time on finding a resolution to the rising tension between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Though a decision eluded the meeting, which was depicted as a meeting to discuss “current political situation” as it was preliminary in nature, top party leaders will meet again, with sources indicating that it could take place only after the conclusion of Parliament’s Winter Session. While a schedule has not been finalised, it could also happen during early January.</p>.Ready to face no-confidence motion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal drove to 10 Janpath, where Sonia lives with her son and Leader of hthe Opposition Rahul Gandhi, for the deliberations, which lasted for around two and a half hours.</p>.<p>After the meeting, Venugopal told reporters, “There was a general discussion about the current political situation. We discussed Karnataka also. Nothing has come out today. There will be another discussion (on Karnataka).” </p>.<p>This is the first time Sonia has joined a conversation on the Karnataka leadership tussle. She has been keeping away from such political deliberations for some time.</p>.<p>Sources said Sonia suggested that they should have one more meeting on Karnataka later.</p>.<p>The leadership will also be reiterating its instructions to both camps to ensure that there is no public spat on the leadership issue till the central leadership takes a decision.</p>.<p>As both the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps are at loggerheads over the power-sharing formula, Kharge had repeatedly said that a decision on the Karnataka leadership issue would be taken in consultation with both Sonia and Rahul.</p>.<p>Sources said Venugopal briefed Sonia and other leaders about the breakfast and lunch meetings both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had. </p>