Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sonia joins Congress meeting on Karnataka rumblings for first time

This is the first time Sonia has joined a conversation on the Karnataka leadership tussle. She has been keeping away from such political deliberations for some time.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 21:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 21:59 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressIndia PoliticsSonia Gandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us