Sourav Ganguly lodges police complaint alleging cyberbullying

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Wednesday started a probe after receiving a complaint from former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, accusing a person of defamation and cyberbullying, a senior officer said.

In an email to Kolkata Police's cyber section on Tuesday night, Ganguly's secretary lodged the complaint, while sharing a link to a video.

"We have received an email and are looking into it," the officer said.