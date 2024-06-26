Speaker election: Congress, TMC spar over whether I.N.D.I.A. called for division of votes

New Delhi: The Congress and the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday spoke in different voices over whether the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc sought a division of votes for the Speaker's election in the Lok Sabha, with the former saying it did not insist on voting while the latter claimed that the demand of several MPs were ignored by a government "running without numbers".
This comes after Trinamool expressed its displeasure with the Congress on Tuesday over not having proper consultation over choosing Kodikunnil Suresh as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate for the Speaker's election. It conveyed its decision to support Suresh to the Congress on Wednesday morning.
BJP MP Om Birla was elected as the Speaker for the second consecutive term through a voice vote on the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Three Opposition motions seeking to choose Kodikunnil Suresh were not taken up as Birla's election was confirmed with the first motion itself.
Trinamool Congress General Secretary and senior MP Abhishek Banerjee told reporters that footage of proceedings of Lok Sabha clearly showed several Opposition MPs seeking for a division of votes but pro-tem Speaker Bhatruhari Mahtab did not allow it.
"The rule says that if any member of the House asks for division, the pro-tem Speaker, in this case, has to allow for a division. You can clearly see and hear from the footage of Lok Sabha that several members of the opposition camp sought for a division to put the motion to vote, and the motion was adopted without the motion being put to vote," he said.
"This is a clear testament to the fact that the ruling dispensation, here in the case of the BJP, doesn't have the numbers. This government is running without the numbers, it's illegal, immoral, unethical, and unconstitutional," he added.
However, Congress General Secretary (Communications) and Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc did not seek a division of votes because they wanted a spirit of consensus and cooperation to prevail.
"I.N.D.I.A. parties exercised their democratic right and moved motions in support of Kodikunnil Suresh as Lok Sabha Speaker. Voice Vote was taken. Thereafter, I.N.D.I.A parties could have insisted on division. They did not do so. This is because they wanted a spirit of consensus and cooperation to prevail, a spirit singularly lacking in the actions of the Prime Minister and the NDA," Ramesh posted on 'X'.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien posted on 'X', "several members from many parties from the I.N.D.I.A bloc were robbed of their constitutional right today. The rule is crystal clear. NDA ran scared?"
