Speaker election: Congress, TMC spar over whether I.N.D.I.A. called for division of votes

New Delhi: The Congress and the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday spoke in different voices over whether the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc sought a division of votes for the Speaker's election in the Lok Sabha, with the former saying it did not insist on voting while the latter claimed that the demand of several MPs were ignored by a government "running without numbers".

This comes after Trinamool expressed its displeasure with the Congress on Tuesday over not having proper consultation over choosing Kodikunnil Suresh as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate for the Speaker's election. It conveyed its decision to support Suresh to the Congress on Wednesday morning.

BJP MP Om Birla was elected as the Speaker for the second consecutive term through a voice vote on the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Three Opposition motions seeking to choose Kodikunnil Suresh were not taken up as Birla's election was confirmed with the first motion itself.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary and senior MP Abhishek Banerjee told reporters that footage of proceedings of Lok Sabha clearly showed several Opposition MPs seeking for a division of votes but pro-tem Speaker Bhatruhari Mahtab did not allow it.

"The rule says that if any member of the House asks for division, the pro-tem Speaker, in this case, has to allow for a division. You can clearly see and hear from the footage of Lok Sabha that several members of the opposition camp sought for a division to put the motion to vote, and the motion was adopted without the motion being put to vote," he said.