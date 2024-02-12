Spending public money, abuse of process of law: SC imposes Rs 50K cost on office bearers of TN Football Association

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by the Tamil Nadu Football Association against an order passed by the Madras High Court, which appointed a committee to look into the affairs of the football body until a new administrative panel is appointed.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan criticised the football association office bearers and termed the petition filed by the association as an abuse of process of law.

The court slapped a cost of Rs 50,000 on the office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Football Association, including its president Jesiah Villavarayar.

The bench made it clear that the office bearers shall not reimburse the cost from the association.