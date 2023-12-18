SP's Azmi wants withdrawal of cases against people accused of carrying Hamas flag

"Muslims in Dharangaon (Jalgaon district) had organised a rally in support of Palestine with proper permission on November 8. A local group later organised a counter-rally and raised provocative slogans. This rally was organised without permission, but no police case was registered against them," the legislator said.

He further said that the counter-protestors had alleged that Muslims had carried a Hamas flag during the rally.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had last week assured appropriate action after a BJP MLC told the legislative council that pro-Hamas slogans were raised and a flag of the “terror group” was waved at the rally held in Jalgaon district.

"An MLC recently asked a question about this incident, and immediately, cases were registered against 11 persons for carrying a Hamas flag. This claim is false. The protestors had carried a flag of Palestine," Azmi said.

The legislator said the 11 persons were wrongly implicated by the police and sought to know if the state government would withdraw cases registered them.

During a discussion in the legislative council last week, MLC Prasad Lad had said that some anti-social people had raised slogans in support of Hamas and waved a flag of the terror outfit at the rally in Jalgaon and no action had been taken against them.

To this, the deputy chief minister had said that the information provided by Lad would be examined and appropriate action would be taken.