Sri Guru Granth Sahib stands as beacon of timeless wisdom, compassion, says PM Modi

"Sri Guru Granth Sahib stands as a beacon of timeless wisdom and boundless compassion. Its verses, steeped in divinity, transcend time and boundaries, guiding millions towards a path of love, unity and peace. It inspires us to embrace humanity, cherish selfless service and seek harmony in every aspect of life. My greetings on the Parkash Purab of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib," he said on X.