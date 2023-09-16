Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sri Guru Granth Sahib stands as beacon of timeless wisdom, compassion, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of the 'Parkash Purab' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs who revere it as a living guru.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 10:36 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of the 'Parkash Purab' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs who revere it as a living guru.

"Sri Guru Granth Sahib stands as a beacon of timeless wisdom and boundless compassion. Its verses, steeped in divinity, transcend time and boundaries, guiding millions towards a path of love, unity and peace. It inspires us to embrace humanity, cherish selfless service and seek harmony in every aspect of life. My greetings on the Parkash Purab of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib," he said on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 September 2023, 10:36 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiSikhParkash PurabSikhism

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT