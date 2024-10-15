Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sri Lankan president to visit India after parliamentary polls

“We will discuss dates for the visit only after we form the new government,” Herath told reporters here.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 09:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 09:28 IST
India NewsWorld newsSri LankaDiplomacyAnura Kumara Dissanayake

Follow us on :

Follow Us