Sri Lankan president to visit India after parliamentary polls

<p>Colombo: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anura-kumara-dissanayake">Anura Kumara Dissanayake</a>'s visit to Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will happen only after November this year, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said on Tuesday.</p><p>“We will discuss dates for the visit only after we form the new government,” Herath told reporters here.</p><p>Voting for the parliamentary election is to take place on November 14, almost 10 months ahead of the schedule.</p><p>Dissanayake was elected on September 21.</p> .Dissanayake government reconsidering permission for Adani’s power project in Sri Lanka.<p>External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar became the first foreign dignitary to meet Dissanayake after the presidential polls. He extended the invitation to Dissanayake from the Indian prime minister.</p><p>Earlier in February this year, Dissanayake visited Delhi, as a leader of opposition, for a formal visit, first such by any leader of the Marxist JVP (Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (People's Liberation Front).</p><p>The JVP, which Dissanayake heads since 2014, had run a bloody anti-India movement in Sri Lanka during 1987-90. </p><p>The party had held that the 1987 Indo-Lanka Accord which came as Indian intervention to solve Sri Lanka’s Tamil minority demand for political autonomy was a sell out.</p>