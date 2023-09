RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has pitched for calling 'India' as 'Bharat'. He was speaking at an event organised by Sakal Jain Samaj in Guwahati, Assam.

Bhagwat said, "We all should stop using the word 'India' and start using 'Bharat'. The name of our country has been 'Bharat' for ages. Whatever may be the language, the name remains the same,"