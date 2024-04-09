'Stellar judge & a Bengali Bhadrolok': CJI Chandrachud bids farewell to Justice Aniruddha Bose

He added, "Justice Bose was not only a stellar judge, but before being elevated to the Calcutta High Court in 2004, he was also an outstanding lawyer. He has the unique experience of working at an intellectual property law firm prior to his elevation to the bench which gave him unique insights into this specialised field before commencing his journey as a judge."

Terming Bose as 'trailblazer' in modernising the judiciary, advocating for a technology-friendly judiciary throughout his career, the CJI highlighted that he can grapple with a complex set of facts in high-stake commercial and civil disputes as effectively as he can adjudicate significant questions of public law and personal liberty.