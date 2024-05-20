Storm brewing, vital to have safe pair of hands to take India through: Jaishankar

Responding to a query on a narrative being used by some politicians on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during poll campaigning, the minister said, "I do not think people are saying PoK will be part of India, PoK was always part of India."

"What has happened, PoK, for reasons we all know, is currently occupied by Pakistan. Now, what we are seeing, a lot of ferment in PoK. We can only speculate why are people getting excited in PoK. One reason could be that they are seeing the progress in the Kashmir valley and saying that their life is getting better, why should I be left behind -- maybe that is the reason," he said.