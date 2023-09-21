'Stringent standard required for police force,' SC rejects man's plea on ground of acquittal

The court said one must be mindful of the fact that once appointed to such a post, a responsibility would be cast on the respondent of maintaining law and order in the society, enforcing the law, dealing with arms and ammunitions, apprehending suspected criminals and protecting the life and property of the public at large.

It said acquittal of the candidate would not automatically entitle the candidate for such recruitment.

"The standard of rectitude to be applied to any person seeking appointment in a law enforcement agency must always be higher and more rigourous for the simple reason that possession of a higher moral conduct is one of the basic requirements for appointment to a post as sensitive as that in the police service," the bench said.

The bench set aside the judgement of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's division bench, which ordered for appointment of one Bhupendra Yadav.

The authorities declared him unfit even though he was acquitted in the case.

The court held that the state government has judiciously exercised its discretion after taking note of all the relevant factors relating to the antecedents of the respondent. It also said his plea that he was given a clean acquittal was devoid of merits.