Isolated and under pressure: Students suffer without help

As a Class 12 student, Poornima* feels like she is running a race that never ends. Her daily routine is jam-packed. If she intends to keep up with the syllabus and her classmates, she will have to spend almost every waking minute studying.
She gets up at 6 am every day to work on mathematics and physics until school begins at 9 am. After nine hours of classes, which includes training for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), she returns to her thick books at 5 pm, spending six hours on her chemistry syllabus.
“I was excited by the prospect of studying at an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT),” she says. Even though the odds were dizzying, Poornima thought she had a fighting chance — she was, after all, a bright student.
What was unexpected was just how long these two years would seem. “I thought hard work would make me feel closer to my goal, but today, I feel farther. There is always more to study, more people to compete with…” she trails off. At 16, she feels her childhood is long gone. “I have only one hour in a day free to eat and browse my phone,” she says.
It was only recently that she realised that she was experiencing major depressive episodes. “I am always exhausted, teachers and parents expect you to be hopeful constantly but also give you devastating reality checks,” she says.
Tens of lakhs of students preparing for entrance exams — be it the JEE, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) or the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams — are in a similar boat. The total intake of the 23 IITs across India is only 1.4% of those who sit for the exam. Similarly, only 6% of students who write NEET qualify for a medical seat.
Sudha Manjunath, the mother of a student who attends coaching classes, explains the appeal. “It is a ticket to a brighter future, one without financial instability,” she says.
The pressure to be extraordinary is now a standard for these students across the board — not just for those attempting competitive exams. In fact, psychiatric professionals, teenagers and teachers believe that India is at the cusp of a student mental health crisis.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), nearly 35 students died by suicide each day in 2021 — over 13,000 student suicides were reported that year. This is only the tip of the iceberg.
The official number only hints at the magnitude of the crisis. A study published in the Lancet last year explains that broadly, the suicide rates reported by the NCRB are 37% lower than those reported by the Global Burden of Disease study. Only 63 suicides are reported by the NCRB out of every 100 in the country.
More recently, 20 student suicides have been reported since the beginning of this year in India’s coaching capital Kota. Other alarming reports include the death of a university student in Bengaluru and a NEET aspirant along with his father in Chennai. These incidents put into focus yet again just how many adolescents and children end their lives due to burgeoning academic pressure, discrimination, bullying and financial difficulties.
Despite these implications, parents spend large amounts of money on education in pursuit of elevated social and economic status.
Academic pressures, Page 2