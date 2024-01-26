Suggest BJP's poll manifesto, PM Modi tells first-time voters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the first-time voters to suggest recommendations for the party’s 2024 manifesto. In a function organised by the Yuva Morcha, the party’s youth wing, Modi addressed first-time votes across 5,000 locations.
“You can send in your suggestions to me via the NaMo App. For the upcoming elections, what should the BJP’s manifesto have for the youth – that is something you should tell me,” Modi said.
He told the voters that they have the responsibility of building a developed India by 2047. “You all have a great opportunity to decide how you can get your names etched with golden letters in a developed India. Our speed, direction, and approach will be decided by you all and voting will be one big medium of it,” the prime minister said.
Modi also used the opportunity to launch an attack on the Opposition, and called them dynastic parties. “The mindset of leaders of these parties is anti-youth. You have to defeat these family-run parties with the strength of your votes,” he said.
“On this day, to be among first-time voters fills me with energy. You have now become the most important part of the democratic process...In the next 25 years, you have to determine both the future of Bharat and your own,” Modi said.