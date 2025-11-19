'Suicide is haram in Islam': Asaduddin Owaisi on Delhi bomber Umar Nabi's 'martyrdom' video, calls it 'terrorism'
This comes after a video of of suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi emerged where he was seen talking about the "misunderstood" concept of suicide bombing, explaining that what is often labelled as suicide bombing is actually a martyrdom operation in Islam.
There is an undated video of Delhi blasts accused Umar Nabi justifying suicide bombing as “martyrdom,” and that it’s “misunderstood.” Suicide is haram in Islam and the killing of innocents is a grave sin. Such acts are also against the law of the land. They are not…