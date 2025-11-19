Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Suicide is haram in Islam': Asaduddin Owaisi on Delhi bomber Umar Nabi's 'martyrdom' video, calls it 'terrorism'

This comes after a video of of suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi emerged where he was seen talking about the "misunderstood" concept of suicide bombing, explaining that what is often labelled as suicide bombing is actually a martyrdom operation in Islam.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 07:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 07:56 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortAsaduddin Owaisiblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us